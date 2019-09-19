More Culture:

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus attached Gritty to his microphone stand in Camden

Philadelphia's popular orange weirdo seems to be loved by all, including 2000s pop punk legends

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Blink-182, the legendary turn-of-the-century rock band, stopped in Camden and gave the hockey team from across the river a big shoutout.

If you didn't know, blink-182 is still performing music live all around the United States in the year 2019. Crazy, right?

The turn-of-the-century rock band stopped in Camden on Wednesday night as part of a tour with rapper Lil Wayne, and much smaller band Neck Deep, to play the BB&T Pavilion.

MORE: Di Bruno Bros. is opening an Italian Market bottle shop in October

It was likely a solid, if unspectacular, slice of nostalgia for everyone who went, but blink-182 lead man Mark Hoppus decided to throw a little modern flare into the show with a Philly-centric shoutout.

He brought out (a tiny, stuffed) Gritty for his microphone stand:

Pretty adorable! The Flyers' large orange mascot is approaching the one-year anniversary of his unveiling, so it feels appropriate to celebrate Gritty. Plus, I absolutely think Gritty would have listened to blink-182 if he'd been a skateboarding teen in the early 2000s.

MORE: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Shane Gillis's 'desperately unfunny' jokes

Hoppus, for what it's worth, has more than once made clear that he thinks Gritty (and Philly's entire sports scene) rocks:

Having stood next to the Phillies' hot dog cannon myself, I can confirm it is indeed fantastic.

Hoppus is a California native, but he clearly understands Philly. Good to know! Blink-182 is releasing a new album, "Nine", on Sept. 20.

