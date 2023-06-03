More Events:

June 03, 2023

Jam out to live music, dine on local cuisine and get creative with arts and crafts at Bok's annual street festival

The B[L]OK PARTY will take place on Sunday, June 25 from noon to 4 p.m. on Mifflin Street between 8th and 9th streets

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Block Party
B[L]OK PARTY Provided Image/JUSTIN OPPUS

Bok Building in South Philadelphia is hosting its seventh annual B[L]OK PARTY on Sunday, June 25. The street festival will include food trucks, live music, and arts and crafts.

It is almost summer, which means the warmer it gets, the more outside events. Bok Building is throwing its seventh annual street party later this month. 

On Sunday, June 25, from noon to 4 p.m., the B[L]OK PARTY will take over South Phily on Mifflin Street between 8th and 9th streets. 

MORE: Odunde Festival returns to South Philly on June 11 with celebrations of West African culture

During the block party, food vendors, including Lil Pop Shop, Pecel Ndeso, and Waffles Philly. Along with Bok Bar, other businesses like Franklin & Whitman, Remark Glass, Studio Bladel, Holly Simple, Yaku Wear, and Tuft the World will have interactive booths. 

There will be live music from CAGE, Nuuxakun, and Girls Rock Philly. 

The event is rain or shine, and in case of a wet Saturday, the event will shift to the Bok Gym, Wooder Ice reported.

There will be a bouncy house for children and arts and crafts at the festival. 

B[L]OK PARTY is a free community event. 

B[L]OK PARTY 

Sunday, June 25
Noon to 4 p.m.| Free
Mifflin Street between 8th and 9th Streets

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Block Party South Philadelphia Bok Building Food Trucks Bok Festivals

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offer this summer

Just In

Must Read

Education

Temple University police union calls for resignation of top public safety official after three officers fired
Temple Police Union

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Eagles

Eagles OTA practice notes: Nolan Smith could be a fan favorite
060223JalenCarterNolanSmith

Music

Porchfest musicians use Facebook to compete for West Philly performance spaces
porchfest valendina.jpeg

Festivals

Philly Pride March and Festival: Here's the parade route, road closures and other info you need to know
2023 Pride March and Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved