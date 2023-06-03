Jam out to live music, dine on local cuisine and get creative with arts and crafts at Bok's annual street festival

It is almost summer, which means the warmer it gets, the more outside events. Bok Building is throwing its seventh annual street party later this month.

On Sunday, June 25, from noon to 4 p.m., the B[L]OK PARTY will take over South Phily on Mifflin Street between 8th and 9th streets.

During the block party, food vendors, including Lil Pop Shop, Pecel Ndeso, and Waffles Philly. Along with Bok Bar, other businesses like Franklin & Whitman, Remark Glass, Studio Bladel, Holly Simple, Yaku Wear, and Tuft the World will have interactive booths. There will be live music from CAGE, Nuuxakun, and Girls Rock Philly. The event is rain or shine, and in case of a wet Saturday, the event will shift to the Bok Gym, Wooder Ice reported. There will be a bouncy house for children and arts and crafts at the festival. B[L]OK PARTY is a free community event. B[L]OK PARTY

Sunday, June 25

Noon to 4 p.m. | Free

Mifflin Street between 8th and 9th Streets





