A Florida cookie company is making Philly the home of its first franchise stores

Blueprint Cookies, a Florida-based business known for its chocolate chip cookies, is coming to Philadelphia.

The business plans to open its first franchise in Rittenhouse on Nov. 1. Two additional stores will be opened later in Fishtown and University City.

Blueprint Cookies offers cookies made daily in its stores in small batches. Chocolate chip cookies and sugar cookies with sprinkles are menu mainstays. But the stores also offer a rotating specialty flavors, including, banana creme pie, white macadamia nut, trail mix, teacher's apple pie and German chocolate cake.



The move to Philly is being spearheaded by Christian Williams and Johnny Ciarlante, who grew up in Southampton, Bucks County. They forged a friendship in elementary school that has evolved into a business partnership.

The expansion of Blueprint Cookies was spurned by Williams and Ciarlante bumping into the company's co-founder, Adam August, during a trip to Florida, where Williams attended college.

"My sister knows Adam, who's the CEO, and Johnny and I went on a quick visit to Florida and ended up just running into him, introducing ourselves," Williams said. "And he was kind of telling us about the business, how they're growing in South Florida, and how he wants to keep growing into other states. That led to another conversation where John and I said we're interested in learning more and want to become the first franchisees outside Florida. And then, within three to four months, we just made it happen."