April 07, 2023

Two men charged with murder in connection with body found along Schuylkill River Trail

Cody Reed, 23, of Norristown and Marquise Johnson, 23, of Philadelphia were arrested in an Airbnb in Atlantic City on Thursday night

By Maggie Mancini
The pair was arrested at an Airbnb in Atlantic City on Thursday for the killing of 25-year-old Daquan Tucker, whose body was found on the Schuylkill River Trail last month.

Two men were taken into police custody by U.S. Marshals in Atlantic City and charged with murder in connection with a dead body found on the Schuylkill River Trail in West Norriton last month, Montgomery County prosecutors said Friday. 

Cody Reed, 23, of Norristown, and Marquise Johnson, 23, of Philadelphia, were arrested in an Airbnb on North Rhode Island Avenue in Atlantic City on Thursday evening. Reed was arrested without incident at around 5:15 p.m., while Johnson returned to the Airbnb at 7:30 p.m. and hid inside of a washing machine until a SWAT team entered the apartment and arrested him by 11:14 p.m., District Attorney Kevin Steele said on Facebook.

The two men have been charged with the killing of Daquan Tucker, a 25-year-old Audubon resident who was found dead in a wooded area adjacent to the Schuylkill River Trail at the border of West Norriton and Norristown in early March. A biker called police to report seeing what looked like a body about 100 feet from the trail at 9 a.m. on March 3. 

An autopsy performed by Dr. Khalil Wardack of the Montgomery County Coroner's Office determined that Tucker died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide. On March 6, the District Attorney's Office and West Norriton Police launched a joint investigation into the homicide. 

Detectives allege that Tucker arrived at Reed's residence at around 7 p.m. on March 2, and the three men walked toward the Schuylkill River Trail, close to where Tucker's body was later found. Tucker, Reed and Johnson — all of whom knew each other — then continued on the trail where Tucker was eventually shot and killed, prosecutors believe. 

Reed and Johnson men have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, illegal firearm possession and related offenses. 

Both men will be extradited to Montgomery County for an arraignment hearing. Bail is not offered for first-degree murder charges.

