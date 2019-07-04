More News:

July 04, 2019

Bomb squad dispatched to South Street for what turned out to be fireworks

Responding to a report early Thursday morning of a box of dynamite on the sidewalk

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
A suspicious device, thought to be dynamite, was reported to Philadelphia police early Thursday morning on the 400 block of South Street, CBS Philly reports.

A pedestrian was, per 6ABC, walking along the Queen Village block around 3:15 a.m. and noticed a box containing what they thought could be dynamite outside of a bar.

The bomb squad and Homeland Security responded to the alleged safety concern, and Philadelphia police blocked off the scene between 4th and 6th streets, from Bainbridge to Lombard, 6ABC notes.

The box was then determined to be holding merely fireworks, not dynamite. But, as Fox29 reports, the police force is reminding Philadelphia residents that this is type of caution that will be surrounding the excitement-filled holiday. 

The scene has been cleared and is now open to traffic, per CBS Philly.

