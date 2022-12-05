Holiday shopping for a bookworm? Here are 23 gift ideas from Philly book stores

We all know someone who blazes through books in a single sitting, gets paper cuts from flipping pages and has too many holds at the library to keep count. For insatiable readers, a new book is always the perfect gift — and with the holidays fast approaching, now is the time to scope out new stories.

PhillyVoice asked booksellers at local independent book shops to offer their recommendations in seven popular genres: mystery, fantasy, sci-fi, romance, horror/thriller, young adult and non-fiction.



Booksellers at Head House Books in Society Hill, A Novel Idea in East Passyunk and The Spiral Bookcase in Manayunk responded with some of their favorite picks. Consider their selections if you're searching for something your book-loving spouse, sibling or friend hasn't read yet — and head over to their stores to pick up a copy.

Mystery

"The Twist of A Knife" by Anthony Horowitz

"The fourth in its series, protagonist Anthony Horowitz must reunite with his estranged ex-partner to clear his name when he is falsely accused of murder." – Richard De Wyngaert, Head House Books

"Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt

"A widow befriends an aging octopus and simultaneously uncovers the truth about her son’s disappearance." – De Wyngaert

"Plain Bad Heroines" by Emily M. Danforth

"A sapphic Gothic fiction mystery that spans centuries and features a haunting cast of characters, this strange work captured me from the very first. Though slow burn, the true terror and mystery becomes more and more apparent as the story progresses, driven largely by its characters and the eerie setting." – Monica Robinson, The Spiral Bookcase

"Jackal" by Erin E. Adams

"Horrors lurk in the woods of Johnstown, PA, but also in plain sight. Liz, a black woman returning home to a mostly white town, is forced to relive her childhood scars when her best friends' daughter goes missing. Awash in a decades-old mystery Liz can't help but go deeper until she uncovers the truth. 'Jackal' will thrill any mystery lover." – Alex Schneider, A Novel Idea

Fantasy

"The Two Doctors Górski," by Isaac Fellman

"A graduate student studying magic grapples with ethics in learning the details of her advisor's past in which he made a homunculus of himself and ruined his life and reputation." – De Wyngaert