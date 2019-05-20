More Culture:

May 20, 2019

You can watch the first 6 minutes of 'Booksmart' before it hits theaters

Olivia Wilde's comedy stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as high school overachievers who finally let loose

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
You can watch the first 6 minutes of 'Booksmart' on YouTube "Booksmart"/YouTube

You can watch the first 6 minutes of "Booksmart" on YouTube, before it hits theaters.

"Booksmart," Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, doesn't officially premiere until Friday, May 24, but Annapurna Pictures has made the first six minutes of the movie available on YouTube for those who just can't wait for the acclaimed teen comedy.

Giving off some series "Superbad" vibes, the movie introduces us to Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), two high school overachievers and best friends who decide to finally let loose and have fun on the eve of graduation.

RELATED: The "Game of Thrones" finale sucked, and here’s why | Jimmy Fallon shoves the Phillie Phanatic into a phone booth with Gabrielle Union, DJ Khaled

Reviews of the film include "It's a raunchy but ultimately empathetic Greek chorus of teenage idiocy" (Vulture) and "'Booksmart' puts a fun, fresh and female spin on the high school coming-of-age comedy" (Screen Rant).

You can watch the preview of "Booksmart" below. The film is rated R.

