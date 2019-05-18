More Culture:

May 18, 2019

Jimmy Fallon shoves the Phillie Phanatic into a phone booth with Gabrielle Union, DJ Khaled

The Phillies' mascot was also sandwiched between Shaggy and two professional contortionists

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Phillies
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

The Phillie Phanatic joins the chaos on Friday night's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” is often an exercise in intentional randomness. This was especially true during a segment called “Phone Booth” on Friday night’s show, when the host brought out a litany of celebrities and tried to shove them all into a pair of phone booths.

(Phone booths. Remember those?)

MORE: SNL’s Kenan Thompson invites Gritty to appear on 'Saturday Night Live'

Quickly, the premise of the segment was simple: Fallon and actress Gabrielle Union, in two separate phone booths, had to answer trivia questions. If they got a question right, a new celebrity was brought out from the back and squeezed into the opposite booth. If they got one wrong, which they didn’t, a new celebrity was shoved into their booth.

As you might imagine, calamity ensued, including the Philadelphia Phillies’ mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, making a super random cameo:

The Phanatic, as you can see in the clip above, was part of the final super round. The question, for five whole people being pushed into an already-cramped phone booth? Fallon had to rhyme three words with “pickle” in 15 seconds.

That’s not very hard!

MORE: Pennsylvania snack giant Utz gives its Little Utz Girl mascot a new look

But he did it, so the Phanatic put his face (and his weird tongue) into the phone booth with Union, producer DJ Khaled, recording artist shaggy, two contortionists, and figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. It was quite a scene.

The Phanatic leads an extraordinary life.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

