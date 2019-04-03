The Bourse is honoring 'Fearless Femmes' this First Friday

The Bourse will be honoring female empowerment this coming First Friday, with "Fearless Femmes." Showcasing local feminist art, the event will also feature happy hour prices on Filipino hors d'oeuvres.



Lalo will be serving up $1 Bas-Ka-Bob sandwiches, a chicken sandwich with a spicy barbecue sauce, and Tokwa’t Kaliplor, a tofu and cauliflower dish, for $5. The Filipino comfort vendor will also serve “Salabatchhh” cocktails for $5, a rum cocktail with strong honey and lemon flavors. San Miguel beer will also be available for $5, along with Calamansi juice for $2.

Work from local artists, Marisa Velazques-Rivas, Paul Ballard and Camille Ferruzzi, that feature themes of female empowerment will be exhibited that evening.

Velazques-Rivas, a Puerto-Rican-born, Venezuelan-raised Philadelphian is known for her street art stickers. (The technique is known as "wheatpasting.") She has work across Philly, including a project for photo blog Streets Depart Oral History Project. She attended the Art Institute of Philadelphia for a B.S. in Design.

Ballard, a local Philly photographer known for his intense and emotional portraits and street scenes, will be featured as well,. From South Philly, Ferruzzi creates mixed and digital media with empowering female figures. She teased a piece of her "Lady Parts" collection on Instagram Wednesday morning.





“Fearless Femmes" will be held at the Bourse from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

