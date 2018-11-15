PHOTOS: Grand opening celebrations of The Bourse

After months of anticipation and hard work, just about all of the 30 vendors at the newly-redeveloped Bourse food hall celebrated the grand opening of the historic space on Thursday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny and MRP Realty in partnership with CANADev led a ribbon cutting, kicking off two days of opening celebrations.

Many vendors have been up and running for weeks (check out this gallery that was put together just two weeks ago).

The food hall, which resembles New York's iconic Chelsea Market, has brought new life to the building originally constructed in 1895.

“With this 40 million dollar transformation, The Bourse promises an experience befitting Philadelphia’s current and centuries-old reputation as a gleaming city of makers, bringing together 30 artisanal vendors that will excite locals and visitors alike,” said Charley McGrath, MRP Realty Managing Director.

Here are some images from the grand opening celebrations.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Charley McGrath, managing director of MRP Realty lead the ribbon cutting Tuesday morning during the official grand opening of The Bourse food hall.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney spoke at the grand opening praising the redevelopment of the space that was known in the past for selling “souvenirs and 'Rocky' t-shirts.”



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Custom lettering at The Bourse food hall was created by the Baltimore-based Ecker Design Company.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice 30 artisanal vendors occupy the newly-redeveloped food hall on 5th Street near Independence Mall.

