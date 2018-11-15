More Culture:

November 15, 2018

PHOTOS: Grand opening celebrations of The Bourse

The redeveloped space has 30 artisanal vendors

Visitors at the grand opening of The Bourse explore the many different vendors within the food hall.

After months of anticipation and hard work, just about all of the 30 vendors at the newly-redeveloped Bourse food hall celebrated the grand opening of the historic space on Thursday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny and MRP Realty in partnership with CANADev led a ribbon cutting, kicking off two days of opening celebrations

The food hall, which resembles New York's iconic Chelsea Market, has brought new life to the building originally constructed in 1895. 

“With this 40 million dollar transformation, The Bourse promises an experience befitting Philadelphia’s current and centuries-old reputation as a gleaming city of makers, bringing together 30 artisanal vendors that will excite locals and visitors alike,” said Charley McGrath, MRP Realty Managing Director.

Here are some images from the grand opening celebrations.

Charley McGrath, managing director of MRP Realty lead the ribbon cutting Tuesday morning during the official grand opening of The Bourse food hall.


Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney spoke at the grand opening praising the redevelopment of the space that was known in the past for selling “souvenirs and 'Rocky' t-shirts.”


Custom lettering at The Bourse food hall was created by the Baltimore-based Ecker Design Company.


30 artisanal vendors occupy the newly-redeveloped food hall on 5th Street near Independence Mall.


Signs indicating the direction to the dozens of vendors are located at the east and west entrances of The Bourse.


