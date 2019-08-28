More Events:

Proceeds from rooftop cardio class with EverybodyFights trainer to go to PSPCA

After the full-body workout, stick around to play with adoptable pups

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Boxing
Workout with EverybodyFights trainer benefits Pennsylvania SPCA Source/Pexels

Join a rooftop cardio class on Wednesday, Oct. 9, that benefits the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Tickets are currently on sale for a rooftop cardio class this October that benefits the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Franklin & Whitman, which makes plant-based and cruelty-free products for skin and hair, is hosting the event with local trainer Reid Eichelberger of EverybodyFights. The boxing-inspired, full-body workout will take place on the roof of the WeWork location at Walnut Street in Center City.

RELATED: Sweat through 15-minute workouts at six fitness studios during The Local Race | Cute pets wanted for Morris Animal Refuge's calendar contest

After Eichelberger leads the group through the evening class, participants are invited to hang out. There will be Honeygrow and kombucha, plus door prizes and swag bags filled with Franklin & Whitman goodies.

Also, pups from the PSPCA will visit and those who start the adoption process at the event won't have to pay adoption fees.

Tickets to attend are $45. There's also the option to register with a friend for $70 total. Proceeds will be donated to the PSPCA.

Fightin' for the Pups

Wednesday, Oct. 9
6-9 p.m. | $45, or $70 for you and a friend
WeWork
1430 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

