Proceeds from rooftop cardio class with EverybodyFights trainer to go to PSPCA

Tickets are currently on sale for a rooftop cardio class this October that benefits the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Franklin & Whitman, which makes plant-based and cruelty-free products for skin and hair, is hosting the event with local trainer Reid Eichelberger of EverybodyFights. The boxing-inspired, full-body workout will take place on the roof of the WeWork location at Walnut Street in Center City.



After Eichelberger leads the group through the evening class, participants are invited to hang out. There will be Honeygrow and kombucha, plus door prizes and swag bags filled with Franklin & Whitman goodies.

Also, pups from the PSPCA will visit and those who start the adoption process at the event won't have to pay adoption fees.

Tickets to attend are $45. There's also the option to register with a friend for $70 total. Proceeds will be donated to the PSPCA.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

6-9 p.m. | $45, or $70 for you and a friend

WeWork

1430 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

