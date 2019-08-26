More Events:

August 26, 2019

Sweat through 15-minute workouts at six fitness studios during The Local Race

The fitness crawl through Fishtown is free to attend – you just need a teammate


By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Workouts
The Local Race in Fishtown includes workouts at six neighborhood studios

The Local Race in Fishtown includes workouts at six neighborhood studios.

If you're getting bored of your workout routine, switch things up with a free three-hour fitness crawl through Fishtown.

Organized by Lululemon's concept store in the neighborhood, The Local Race invites teams of two to complete 15-minute workouts at six studios/gyms.

RELATED: Dog owners may have healthier hearts than others, study suggests | *This* is the favored exercise method of U.S. Twitter users, study finds

Register online here, then on Saturday, Sept. 14, head to the Lululemon in Fishtown with your partner to choose your starting location (first come, first served).

These are the six places participating:

• Amrita Yoga and Wellness
• City Fitness Philly
• CrossFit Love
• CrossFit Novem
• Grace & Glory Yoga Fishtown
• Vitality Meditation Philly

Check in will begin at 9:30 a.m. and teams will be let loose at 11:15 a.m. with maps. Workouts will take place at 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Then at 2:30 p.m. there will be a party back at Lululemon.

The Local Race 2019

Saturday, Sept. 14
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free with registration
Lululemon – The Local Fishtown
1424 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

