Sweat through 15-minute workouts at six fitness studios during The Local Race

If you're getting bored of your workout routine, switch things up with a free three-hour fitness crawl through Fishtown.

Organized by Lululemon's concept store in the neighborhood, The Local Race invites teams of two to complete 15-minute workouts at six studios/gyms.

Register online here, then on Saturday, Sept. 14, head to the Lululemon in Fishtown with your partner to choose your starting location (first come, first served).

These are the six places participating:

• Amrita Yoga and Wellness

• City Fitness Philly

• CrossFit Love

• CrossFit Novem

• Grace & Glory Yoga Fishtown

• Vitality Meditation Philly

Check in will begin at 9:30 a.m. and teams will be let loose at 11:15 a.m. with maps. Workouts will take place at 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Then at 2:30 p.m. there will be a party back at Lululemon.

Saturday, Sept. 14

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free with registration

Lululemon – The Local Fishtown

1424 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.