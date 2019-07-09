Boy, 12, loses finger on Northeast Philly playground from exploding illegal device

A 12-year-old boy is the second victim this month to be hospitalized for holding an explosive device when it detonated, police say.

The boy was playing with the illegal device near Houseman Playground on the 5000 block of Summerdale Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the boy threw the explosive, but it didn't go off. He then picked it up and it exploded in his hands. It's still unclear if he ignited the device.

The boy was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and is in critical condition, but is expected to survive. CBS reported the boy lost a finger and had serious palm and knuckle injuries.



The illegal device is the equivalent to a quarter stick of dynamite, according to CBS. No further details were provided on where the boy got the explosive.

This is the second time this month that a child has suffered life-altering injuries from using illegal explosives in Philadelphia.

Days before the Fourth of July holiday, a 9-year-old girl was rushed to St. Christopher's for similar injuries when an M-80 explosive detonated inside her Kensington home. Investigators called her injuries "severe," "devastating" and "life-altering."

