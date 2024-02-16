Bradley Cooper bought a $6.5 million farmhouse in New Hope, report says

Actor Bradley Cooper has purchased a 33-acre farm estate in New Hope, according to a report from the celebrity news outlet Page Six.

The Jenkintown native, 49, is believed to have bought the $6.5 million home to be close to the New Hope residence where the mother of his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, lives. It had been reported in December that Cooper was planning to buy a home in Bucks County.

The 7-bedroom home in New Hope is described in the listing as "one of the finest estate properties in Bucks County." The farm's main structure was built in 1704, but the house has been expanded several times and now covers 6,323 square feet. The property also contains a 20-acre private lake for kayaking and canoeing, a guest house, an in-ground pool and a stone bank barn.

The home's interior features French oak hardwood floors, a walk-in fireplace and exposed stone and beam ceilings. The PageSix report includes several photos of the property and the home. A listing on Realtor.com says the property was sold on Dec. 1.

A spokesperson for Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty, which reportedly held the listing, declined to comment on the sale of the property. The estate last sold in 2007 for $5.85 million.

Hadid has a daughter from her previous relationship with One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who was charged with harassment following an alleged domestic incident at Hadid's mother's home in Bucks County in September 2021. Malik pleaded no contest to those charges and was sentenced to probation. Cooper has a daughter with former girlfriend and model Irena Shayk, who's lately been linked to retired NFL star Tom Brady.

Cooper most recently directed and starred in the Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro," which is nominated for seven Academy Awards — including three for Cooper, who's looking to win his first Oscar. He's up for best picture, best actor and best original screenplay. The romantic drama didn't win an award for any of its four nominations at the Golden Globes.

Over the years, Cooper has kept a close connection to the Philadelphia area. In November, he joined his Germantown Academy classmates for a 30th anniversary reunion at Chestnut Hill Brewing Co. Cooper also regularly appears in the owner's box at Eagles games with Jeffrey Lurie and recently told Howard Stern he'd rather see the Eagles win a Super Bowl than win an Oscar. His fandom led fellow Hollywood star Brad Pitt to poke fun at Cooper while presenting him with an award earlier this month at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

"If it's not (his year to win an Oscar), Bradley's OK," Pitt said. "He's Fine. He's used to it. He's a Philadelphia Eagles fan."