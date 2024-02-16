Sylvester Stallone will portray a Philly detective in crime film 'The Epiphany'

Sly is making a Philly comeback. "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone is set to star in an original crime film called "The Epiphany."

The thriller, which will begin production in Philadelphia this summer, has Stallone playing a "hard-nosed" detective, reports Deadline. Stallone will also serve as a producer through his Balboa Productions company.

Nearing retirement, Stallone's detective character teams up with a younger cop and a former priest to catch a serial killer on a "murderous crusade" in Philly.

Sitting in the director's chair is William Eubank, whose most recent films are "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" and "Underwater." Katie Lovejoy ("Love at First Sight") and Russell Sommer penned the screenplay.

Production company AGC Studios is shopping the film project to potential studios at the European Film Market (EFM). AGC's filmography includes the Netflix romcom "The Perfect Find" and the John Cena action vehicle "Freelance."

Philly has had ample reason to celebrate Stallone as of late; after Stallone visited the Philadelphia Museum of Art in December for Rocky Day, the city is now planning an extended festival centered around the fictional Philly boxer to drive tourism.

While his character in "The Epiphany" may be close to retirement, Stallone himself has not slowed down in recent years.

The actor and filmmaker's most recent projects include "Tulsa King" on Paramount+ and "Expendables 4," his final appearance in the long-running action series. His reality docuseries "The Family Stallone" will return for a second season on Feb. 21 on Paramount+.