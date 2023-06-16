Brauhaus Schmitz to host South Street block party with German beer and family-friendly activities

Brauhaus Schmitz, a German-style beer hall and restaurant in South Philadelphia, is celebrating 14 years of business with the return of its annual summer block party next weekend.

Its anniversary celebration will be held along the 700 block of South Street from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. This year, the focus is on bringing family-friendly fun to South Philly while providing adults an opportunity to sample more than 30 types of German beer, the city's largest selection.

Unlike in previous years, the block party is open to everyone and free to attend, with no special food and drink tickets to purchase. There will be face-painting, a bounce house, water balloons and sidewalk chalk for children, as well as DJs spinning records, circus performers dancing through the crowd and a cornhole tournament with a cash prize, to which sign-ups cost $10.



Furry friends are welcome and can be entered into a best-dressed contest, hosted with Northern Liberties-based dog daycare Waggy Little Rascals.



The block party is part of Meet Me on South Street, an ongoing summer event series hosted by the South Street Headhouse District. Other special events include July's Bastille Day block party at the Good King Tavern and live performances from Philly's the No Name Pops.

Sunday, June 25, 2023

2-7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

700 block of South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147