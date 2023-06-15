Here's what's happening for Pride Month in Philly during the third week of June

June 15, 2023
The first few weeks of Pride Month in Philadelphia have been full of festivals, parades and parties celebrating the local LGBTQ community, and there is still more to come before June is over.
Here are some of the special events happening across the city during the third week of Pride Month, from June 19 to June 25:
On Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m., Franky Bradley's (1320 Chancellor St) is hosting the "Lavender Queens: Love. Purpose. Community." drag show. The evening will feature drag performers from Philly and New Hope, including Miss New Hope Celebrates 2023 Phoebe Manntrappe.
Tickets start at $20 online or $25 at the door (if seating is available), and donations are being accepted for the Mazzoni Center.
Citizens Bank Park is hosting Pride Night on Friday, June 23 at 7:05 p.m. as the Phillies take on the Mets. The first 2,000 fans who purchased tickets for the event will receive a special bucket hat.
While the special hat tickets are already sold out, fans can purchase tickets for the game online.
On Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia (1113 Market St.) is hosting "Battle of the Queens: Smackdown Drag Show." Guests can participate in a lip sync battle featuring a fierce panel of judges and prizes for the winners.
Tickets, which start at $25, can be purchased online.
On Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m., Sofitel Philadelphia (120 S. 17th St.) hosts its fourth weekly drag tea of June. The event puts a spin on the hotel's typical weekend tea service with tea sandwiches, sweets, audience surprises, live entertainment and a complimentary drink.
Tickets are $75 per person, $5 of which will be donated to the Mazzoni Center.
City Winery (990 Filbert St.) is hosting a Pride comedy showcase on Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. The evening will be headlined by local comic Betty Smithsonian and will feature other performers as well.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 or at the door for $25.
Head to the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (101 S. Independence Mall E.) on Sunday, June 25 at 1:30 p.m. to meet artist and guest curator Jonathan Horowitz. Horowitz will lead a tour of his exhibition "The Future Will Follow the Past," which explores themes of LGBTQ rights, racism, antisemitism and women's rights.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online.
On Sunday, June 25 at 3 p.m., Arch Street Presbyterian Church (1724 Arch St.) is hosting Philadelphia's inaugural Interfaith Pride Service. The event, coordinated by the Mazzoni Center, will bring together a diverse group of interfaith clergy for readings, music and creative ritual that affirm love and unity.
