Here's what's happening for Pride Month in Philly during the third week of June

The first few weeks of Pride Month in Philadelphia have been full of festivals, parades and parties celebrating the local LGBTQ community, and there is still more to come before June is over.

Here are some of the special events happening across the city during the third week of Pride Month, from June 19 to June 25:

Enjoy a drag show at Franky Bradley's

On Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m., Franky Bradley's (1320 Chancellor St) is hosting the "Lavender Queens: Love. Purpose. Community." drag show. The evening will feature drag performers from Philly and New Hope, including Miss New Hope Celebrates 2023 Phoebe Manntrappe.

Tickets start at $20 online or $25 at the door (if seating is available), and donations are being accepted for the Mazzoni Center.



Root for the Phillies during Pride Night at CBP



Citizens Bank Park is hosting Pride Night on Friday, June 23 at 7:05 p.m. as the Phillies take on the Mets. The first 2,000 fans who purchased tickets for the event will receive a special bucket hat.

While the special hat tickets are already sold out, fans can purchase tickets for the game online.

Sing along to a lip sync battle at Hard Rock Cafe

On Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia (1113 Market St.) is hosting "Battle of the Queens: Smackdown Drag Show." Guests can participate in a lip sync battle featuring a fierce panel of judges and prizes for the winners.

Tickets, which start at $25, can be purchased online.

Sip (or spill) the tea during Drag Tea at Sofitel

On Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m., Sofitel Philadelphia (120 S. 17th St.) hosts its fourth weekly drag tea of June. The event puts a spin on the hotel's typical weekend tea service with tea sandwiches, sweets, audience surprises, live entertainment and a complimentary drink.

Tickets are $75 per person, $5 of which will be donated to the Mazzoni Center.



Laugh out loud during a comedy showcase at City Winery

City Winery (990 Filbert St.) is hosting a Pride comedy showcase on Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. The evening will be headlined by local comic Betty Smithsonian and will feature other performers as well.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 or at the door for $25.