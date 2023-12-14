More Events:

December 14, 2023

'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein is hitting Philly first in his 2024 stand-up comedy tour

The 'Shrinking' co-creator is bringing his show, 'The Second Best Night of Your Life,' to the Met on Jan. 25

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Comedian Brett Goldstein will launch the 2024 leg of his stand-up tour at The Met in Philly, but don't expect him to be in character as Roy Kent.

He's here, he's there, he's everywhere — but "Ted Lasso" writer and actor Brett Goldstein will be in Philadelphia first for the next leg of his stand-up comedy tour. Goldstein will perform at The Met next month before traveling across the U.S. and Canada.

Goldstein's show, "The Second Best Night of Your Life," took the comedian to seven cities, including Boston, New York and Portland, in October and November. After hitting Philly on Jan. 25, Goldstein will take his show to Austin, Vancouver, and several other cities through May. Pre-sales are open now; ticket sales open to the general public Friday, Dec. 15.

MORE: A holiday haunted house and a 'Star Trek' concert: Your weekend guide to things to do

"Ted Lasso" fans who have seen Goldstein's recent shows observed that the comedian did not talk too much about the popular Apple TV+ show in his material, and he certainly was not in character as the gruff Roy Kent. 

Instead, Goldstein relayed some personal anecdotes and riffed on differences between British and American culture. At a sold-out show in Seattle last March, Goldstein picked hand-written questions from the audience.

While general audiences know Goldstein as Roy Kent, he initially was hired only to be a writer on "Ted Lasso." But Goldstein's performance became a standout hit, garnering him two Emmy Awards.

In addition to his work on "Ted Lasso," Goldstein co-created the Apple TV+ comedy series "Shrinking." According to Google, "Shrinking" was one of the most-searched TV shows in Philadelphia during this year, so Philly seems to have an affinity for Goldstein's work.

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Thursday, Jan. 25
The Met
858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19130
