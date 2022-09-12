Drexel to host book signing with Brian Baumgartner, actor who played Kevin on 'The Office'

Brian Baumgartner, the actor most notable for his role as Kevin Malone on the hit television sitcom "The Office," is coming to Philadelphia to promote his new cookbook "Seriously Good Chili."

An autograph signing will be held in the Barnes & Noble on Drexel University's campus at 3250 Chestnut St. on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The cookbook has 177 of the world's best chili recipes that were handpicked by Baumgartner and some of his celebrity friends, as well as chefs, fans, social media influencers and restaurant owners.

The cookbook features exclusive content, including tutorial videos, a bonus recipe of Kevin's chili from "The Office" and a behind-the-scenes look at the infamous chili scene. In season five of the sitcom during the episode "Casual Friday," Kevin brings in a pot of his family chili, a recipe he said had been passed down for generations. He then hilariously dropped the pot on the ground and tried his best to scoop it back in to serve to his co-workers. The clumsy scene has become a meme of its own, commonly used in pop culture and sports references.