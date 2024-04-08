More News:

April 08, 2024

Georgine's, the 47-year-old Bristol restaurant, listed for sale

The family-owned business has been a mainstay in Lower Bucks County. The owner is looking for a buyer willing to keep it open.

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Georgine's Bristol For Sale Street View/Google Maps

Georgine's has operated in West Bristol since 1977. The business is now listed for sale for $3,8 million.

Georgine's, the family-owned restaurant and banquet space that has operated in West Bristol for 47 years, has been put up for sale. A real estate listing describes it as a "turn key" business opportunity for a potential buyer.

The asking price for the restaurant at 1320 Newport Road is $3.8 million, according to the listing. The four-acre property includes the 12,000-square-foot restaurant and a 1,500-square-foot takeout building mainly used for beer and lottery sales. 

Georgine's was established in 1977 by brothers Roy and Michael Nagle, who named the business after their mother. The restaurant has been a popular dining spot on holidays like Easter, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving and New Years — drawing about 800 people on each of those occasions, the listing says. For more than 30 years, the restaurant also has hosted weekly Comedy Works stand-up events.

Georgine's has not shared any updates about the future of the business on social media. The real estate listing says the owner is planning to retire.

The restaurant property was built in 1960 and last renovated in 2022. The listing says the price includes the business, liquor license, equipment and all existing banquets and contracts that have been booked.

Georgine's remains open six days a week and is expected to retain much of its long-time staff with the sale of the business, the listing says.

Two years ago, Georgine's Jr., a related takeout business, closed on nearby Veterans Highway. That property was purchased last year for $800,000 and is being turned into a market. 

