May 25, 2023

Bucks County man charged with killing 4-month-old son

Tyler Sullivan, 30, of Bristol Borough, has been charged with homicide and aggravated assault

By Michael Tanenbaum
Tyler Sullivan, 30, of Bristol Borough, is charged with homicide and aggravated assault in the death of his 4-month-old son on Wednesday, Bucks County prosecutors said.

A Bristol Borough man allegedly killed his infant son after shaking the boy violently on multiple occasions, authorities said.

Tyler Sullivan, 30, was charged Thursday with homicide and aggravated assault after the 4-month-old child was reported dead late Wednesday night.

Around 11:35 p.m., police responded to a report from the 1000 block of Radcliffe Street that an infant wasn't breathing. The baby was administered CPR and taken to Lower Bucks Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

When the boy was examined, a doctor found contusions, abrasions and bruises over his whole body, prosecutors said. The doctor said the baby had died by the time he arrived at the hospital.

Sullivan allegedly shook the child at least twice on Wednesday and on at least six other occasions, investigators said. He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Michael Tanenbaum
