January 09, 2023

Broad Street Run moves to April in 2023, with more runners welcome

Registration opens Feb. 1. The 10-mile race will resume pre-pandemic protocols, allowing for 40,000 participants and the return of spectators

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The 43rd Blue Cross Broad Street run will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. This year's 10-mile race will return to typical protocols in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will have a new finish line at Lot K near Lincoln Financial Field.

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run will be held Sunday, April 30 this year. The race is traditionally held on the first Sunday in May, but it is being bumped up to avoid a conflict with a Phillies-Red Sox day game at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, May 7. 

The Broad Street Run will welcome about 40,000 runners – its typical participation level – for the first time since 2019, organizers said Monday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's race had about 27,000 runners. In 2021, it was postponed to October and only included about 17,000 runners, with others taking part in a virtual race. It was cancelled in 2020.

This year, runners will not be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or wear face masks at the start and finish lines. Spectators will again be welcome to cheer runners along the race course. Kids' events and post-race activities also will return.

 The move to April is expected to be a one-year change, organizers said.

The biggest change coming in 2023 is a new finish line that will end the race at Lot K near Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. The course previously concluded in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. 

The Broad Street Run, the nation's largest 10- mile race, begins at 8 a.m. at Broad Street and Fisher Avenue in North Philadelphia, near Einstein Medical Center.


Registration for bibs will open after midnight on Feb. 1 and will close at the end of the night on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Runners will be accepted through a lottery system or will have the option to run on behalf of a charity partner.

Runners will be notified the week of Feb. 19 if they have secured race bibs.

