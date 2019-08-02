More Culture:

August 02, 2019

Bruce Springsteen's youngest son becomes New Jersey firefighter

Sam Springsteen has been hired by the Jersey City Fire Department

By Emily Rolen
Sam Springsteen, second from left above, recently was hired by the Jersey City Fire Department. Sam is seen here with, from left, brother Evan Springsteen, mother Patti Scialfa, father Bruce Springsteen, and sister Jessica Rae Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen's youngest son, Sam, was recently hired to be a firefighter in Jersey City. 

Sam Springsteen's mother, Patti Scialfa, announced the news on Instagram this week. 

"You followed your dreams," she wrote. "Stay safe. Love your brave heart." 

NJ.com reported in 2018 that the youngest of Springsteen's children took the Jersey City Fire Department's civil service exam last year to become a firefighter. Previously, he graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and then joined the volunteer Colts Neck Fire Department.

The "Born to Run" singer and New Jersey native has three children with Scialfa. The two have been married for 28 years.

