Bruce Springsteen's youngest son becomes New Jersey firefighter

Bruce Springsteen's youngest son, Sam, was recently hired to be a firefighter in Jersey City.

Sam Springsteen's mother, Patti Scialfa, announced the news on Instagram this week.

"You followed your dreams," she wrote. "Stay safe. Love your brave heart."

NJ.com reported in 2018 that the youngest of Springsteen's children took the Jersey City Fire Department's civil service exam last year to become a firefighter. Previously, he graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and then joined the volunteer Colts Neck Fire Department.

The "Born to Run" singer and New Jersey native has three children with Scialfa. The two have been married for 28 years.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.