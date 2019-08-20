Bruce Springsteen crashes set of 'West Side Story' in New Jersey

New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen made an appearance on the set of "West Side Story" in Paterson on Monday.

The Steven Spielberg remake — starring another New Jersey native, Rachel Zegler — is doing some filming in the state's third-largest town ahead of its December 2020 release.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh posted a photo on Instagram on Monday with Springsteen, saying the film's production in Paterson has been "enhancing Paterson's image" and is "improving our downtown economy."

It's not clear if Springsteen was in Paterson to visit "West Side Story" or for some other reason.

NJ.com reported that producers on the film are contributing money to the town's parks.

The film will also do some work at the National Newark Building on Broad Street in Newark. On Aug. 13, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority approved nearly $6.9 million in tax credits for the film, according to NJ.com.

A first look at the film was released in June. Zegler will star beside Ansel Elgort as Tony, as well as Ariana DeBose as Anita, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Curtiss Cook, and Brian d'Arcy.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.