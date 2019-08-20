More Culture:

August 20, 2019

Bruce Springsteen crashes set of 'West Side Story' in New Jersey

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Bruce Springsteen
0820_WestSideStory Photo courtesy/Twentieth Century Fox

A first look at Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' was released in June, starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort. The film was spotted filming in Paterson, New Jersey this week and Bruce Springsteen made a visit to the set.

New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen made an appearance on the set of "West Side Story" in Paterson on Monday.

The Steven Spielberg remake — starring another New Jersey native, Rachel Zegler — is doing some filming in the state's third-largest town ahead of its December 2020 release. 

MORE CULTURE: Bruce Springsteen gets deep in new documentary 'Western Stars'

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh posted a photo on Instagram on Monday with Springsteen, saying the film's production in Paterson has been "enhancing Paterson's image" and is "improving our downtown economy."

It's not clear if Springsteen was in Paterson to visit "West Side Story" or for some other reason.

NJ.com reported that producers on the film are contributing money to the town's parks.

The film will also do some work at the National Newark Building on Broad Street in Newark. On Aug. 13, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority approved nearly $6.9 million in tax credits for the film, according to NJ.com.

A first look at the film was released in June. Zegler will star beside Ansel Elgort as Tony, as well as Ariana DeBose as Anita, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Curtiss Cook, and Brian d'Arcy. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Bruce Springsteen Philadelphia New Jersey Paterson Entertainment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How Sixers forward Mike Scott, who 'ain't no bitch,' found a home in Philadelphia
Mike-Scott-Hive_051019_usat

Crime

Human remains, altar found in home of alleged child sex offender in New Jersey
crime tape stock

Health News

Montgomery County offers free prophylaxis in event of nuclear emergency
Limerick Nuclear Power Plant

Eagles

This year, Eagles' 'dress rehearsal game' might actually be their joint practices with Ravens
Carroll - Malcolm Jenkins Eagles Training Camp

Murals

There's an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown
There's now an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown

Arts & Culture

Enjoy free admission to 10 Philly museums and cultural institutions on Museum Day
Museum Day participants – Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved