August 20, 2019

Bruce Springsteen gets deep in new documentary 'Western Stars'

The film will feature live performances off of the New Jersey singer's 19th album and explores his past troubles

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Bruce Springsteen Western Stars documentary Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Bruce Springsteen has released the first trailer for his new music documentary, 'Western Stars.' The concert film features songs off his 19th album and takes an introspective look at the singer's life. Springsteen is seen above attending the premier of ‘Blinded By The Light” in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Aug. 7, 2019.

Bruce Springsteen and Warner Bros. Pictures have released the first trailer for "Western Stars," an introspective music documentary that features a concert with music from the New Jersey singer's latest album.

The documentary will feature live performances at a nearly 100-year-old barn on Springsteen's property with his band and an orchestra. All 13 tracks on Springsteen's 19th album, "Western Stars," will be performed.

But it's not just a concert film. In the trailer, The Bossn narrates over scenes of his performance and archival footage to make it go a bit deeper. The trailer begins with a voiceover, "It's easy to lose yourself or never find yourself." 

Springsteen mentions his past personal troubles, not shying away from the good, the bad, and the ugly. "The older you get, the heavier that baggage becomes that you haven’t sorted through, so you run. I’ve done a lot of that kind of running.” He adds, “I’ve spent 35 years trying to learn how to let go of the destructive parts of my character, and I still have days when I struggle with it."

Springsteen makes his directorial debut in "Western Stars," co-directing with Thom Zimny. The two have collaborated on several projects together, including, "Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City," "Wings for Wheels: The Making of 'Born to Run,'' and "The Ties That Bind." 

The album "Western Stars" was released on June 14 to critical acclaim. Springsteen's first album in five years was primarily recorded in his home studio in New Jersey.  

The documentary "Western Stars" will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, taking place Sept. 5-15, followed by a wider release in October.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

