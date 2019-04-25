Bruce Springsteen announces new album 'Western Stars'

It took a few days of cryptic messages on social media, but Bruce Springsteen finally revealed the details of his upcoming full-length album, "Western Stars."

Speculation about Springsteen's planned release emerged Monday when The Boss began posting unmarked photos on Instagram — serene, sun-bathed and blended images of nature.

On Thursday, Springsteen finally dropped the news.

“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements," Springsteen said in a news release. "It's a jewel box of a record."

The album, Springsteen's 19th studio effort, will be out June 14.

Primarily recorded in Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey, the album was produced by Ron Aniello and features several familiar contributors across its 13 tracks. Aniello adds bass keyboard and other instruments. Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, provides vocals and vocal arrangements on four tracks. Other appearances include David Sancious, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell, who add horns, strings, pedal steel and other arrangements.

Springsteen told Variety in September that the album is influenced by Southern California pop music of the 1970's, with nods to Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb and Burt Bacharach.

At midnight on Friday, Springsteen will release the song "Hello Sunshine" with an accompanying video.

Check out the full track-listing below: