April 25, 2019

Bruce Springsteen announces new album 'Western Stars'

The Boss' 19th full-length, studio release will be out June 14; The first single, 'Hello Sunshine,' comes out Friday

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Bruce Springsteen new album

Bruce Springsteen is seen here performing during the 2018 Tony Awards in New York. Springsteen fans are speculating the singer could be releasing a new album soon following two cryptic posts to his social media accounts.

It took a few days of cryptic messages on social media, but Bruce Springsteen finally revealed the details of his upcoming full-length album, "Western Stars."

Speculation about Springsteen's planned release emerged Monday when The Boss began posting unmarked photos on Instagram — serene, sun-bathed and blended images of nature.

On Thursday, Springsteen finally dropped the news.

“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements," Springsteen said in a news release. "It's a jewel box of a record."

The album, Springsteen's 19th studio effort, will be out June 14. 

Primarily recorded in Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey, the album was produced by Ron Aniello and features several familiar contributors across its 13 tracks. Aniello adds bass keyboard and other instruments. Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, provides vocals and vocal arrangements on four tracks. Other appearances include David Sancious, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell, who add horns, strings, pedal steel and other arrangements.

Springsteen told Variety in September that the album is influenced by Southern California pop music of the 1970's, with nods to Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb and Burt Bacharach.

At midnight on Friday, Springsteen will release the song "Hello Sunshine" with an accompanying video. 

Check out the full track-listing below:

1. Hitch Hikin’
2. The Wayfarer
3. Tucson Train
4. Western Stars
5. Sleepy Joe’s Café
6. Drive Fast (The Stuntman)
7. Chasin’ Wild Horses
8. Sundown
9. Somewhere North of Nashville
10. Stones
11. There Goes My Miracle
12. Hello Sunshine
13. Moonlight Motel
