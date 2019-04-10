More Culture:

April 10, 2019

Watch Tierra Whack's new surrealist music video for 'Unemployed'

This is her first video of the year

Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Tierra Whack
Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack, pictured here at the 2019 Billboard Power 100 Awards.

Tierra Whack released her first new music video of 2019 this week with single "Unemployed."

The experimental video is pretty on brand for Whack, who established herself as a surrealist visual artist with her Grammy-nominated visuals from "Whack World," her debut album from 2017.

"Unemployed" was directed by Cat Solen and is kind of a riff on the phenomena behind Buzzfeed's Tasty and Bon Appetit cooking videos. 

In the video Whack is a chef that's cooking potatoes ... for potatoes? It's very existential and anthropomorphic.

