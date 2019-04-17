Beyoncé drops surprise live album for 'Homecoming' documentary

The documentary, which was released to Netflix early Wednesday morning, is an intimate behind-the-scenes look at her performance at Coachella. Written, directed and produced by the singer, the documentary follows her over the course of eight months.

In the two-hour and 17-minute documentary, she opens up about her difficult pregnancy with twins, suffering from toxemia, high blood pressure and preeclampsia, to the difficulty in losing the weight from her pregnancy.



She was the first black woman to headline Coachella, and as such, she wanted to honor her heritage. She says in the documentary, "When I decided to do Coachella, instead of me pulling out my flower crown, it was more important that I brought our culture to Coachella."

Her performance at the music festival was largely a tribute to HBCUs, historically black colleges and universities. She notes of the inspiration, "I always dreamed of going to an HBCU. But my college was Destiny's Child and traveling around the world and life was my teacher."

"Homecoming" the documentary is available for streaming on Netflix. "Homecoming: The Live Album" is available for download at iTunes and Amazon and it as available on all major streaming services.

