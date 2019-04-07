More Culture:

April 07, 2019

Netflix teases Beyoncé documentary 'Homecoming'

And it's coming out on April 17

Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Netflix Beyonce
Beyonce Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce performs during the half time show of the Denver Broncos game against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium.

Fans of Queen B are freaking out because Netflix just dropped a bomb of a teaser.

The streaming platform announced on Sunday on social media that "Homecoming," which is reportedly a documentary about Beyoncé's iconic performance at the 2018 Coachella music festival, will be available to stream on April 17. 

Us Weekly reported last week that the documentary will show her behind-the-scenes journey to making the epic performance happen with some additional footage, too. They also reported that Bey is currently working on some new music, but we might have to wait longer for that materialize. 

"Homecoming" may be referring to the scholarship Beyoncé established right before her Coachella performance, called the Homecoming Scholars Award Program, which provides scholarships to students at historically black colleges and universities across the U.S.

The documentary is bound to be popular — not just because, duh, it's Beyoncé, but also because the two-hour Coachella 2018 performance was iconic. In fact, it made Beyoncé the first black woman in history to headline the festival. And it included a Destiny's Child reunion, a cameo from her husband Jay-Z and sister Solange, and gave a nod to HBCU's in the process.

This year's Coachella is just one week away. Headliners include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. 

