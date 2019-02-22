More Sports:

February 22, 2019

Phillies appear to be only team willing to give Bryce Harper what he wants

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
022219_Bryce-Harper_usat Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Free agent outfielder Bryce Harper.

Wednesday was Scott Boras' day. 

One day after the San Diego Padres shocked the baseball world by signing Manny Machado to the richest free agent deal in American sports history, the MLB super-agent had nearly everyone believing there were at least five teams still engaged in talks with Bryce Harper, and that the prized free agent had turned down multiple $300 million offers as he continued to weigh his options. There were also multiple reports that Harper wasn't totally sold on the idea of playing in Philadelphia.

Of course, in the 48 hours since, the teams had their chance to fire back as both sides continue to use the media as part of their negotiating tactics. 

First there was the report that the San Francisco Giants were not optimistic they could sign Harper to a long term deal. Then there was a report out of Chicago that the White Sox weren't planning to pursue Harper now that they've missed out on their primary target, Machado. There was also the report that the Nationals have no intentions of offering Harper a deal comparable to Machado's deal with the Padres — and it's obviously going to take at least the 10 years and $300 million to land Harper. As for San Diego, despite one report that they could still be in on Harper even after signing Machado, they are out of the Harper sweepstakes, according to Bob Nightengale.

UPDATE [10:04 a.m.] — According to NBC Sports Washington, the Nationals are officially moving on from Harper after they haven't heard from him or his agent in months.

So where does that leave the Phillies? Well, in pretty good position considering there were five teams reported to be interested in Harper, and four of them seem to be trending toward not signing Machado, while the Phillies, according to Matt Breen of The Inquirer, are "confident" as they continue to "ramp up negotiations" with Harper.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Bryce Harper MLB Free Agency MLB Trade Rumors

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

What they're saying: Simmonds could net Flyers a conditional first-round pick, more
022419_wayne-simmonds-1_usat

Racism

Number of hate groups in U.S. is at four-year high, and 10 are based in Philadelphia
KKK Bridesburg

Weekend

Things to do Feb. 23-24 in Philly: parties, family-friendly fun and more
Carroll - Reading Terminal Market

Eagles

NFL awards 2019 compensatory picks; Eagles collect a pair
022219TreyBurton

Odd News

This Instagram account documents very specific Honda CR-Vs around Philly
Honda CR-V Instagram

Illness

Days before heading to ER, patients Google symptoms, illnesses
Google_Search_Computer

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved