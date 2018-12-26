More Culture:

December 26, 2018

Bufad Pizza is now officially closed

Saying farewell to six years of bliss

By Emily Rolen
A Margherita pizza in the wood-fired oven at Bufad Pizza, 1240 Spring Garden St.

And just like that, Bufad pizza is closed. 

Looks like we got one more slap in the face before 2018 ends, and this one might be one of the worst yet (as far as pizza goes). 

The Neapolitan BYOB on 13th and Spring Garden streets closed somewhat abruptly. It posted an announcement on social media that it would serve its last dinner that day, on Dec. 22.

"It's been 6 amazingly fun years and we have enjoyed feeding you all," the restaurant posted in a statement on Instagram. "The food was particularly close to our hearts and celebrated our family's traditions and our upbringing. Grandmom Clara would have been proud! Keep stuffin' your faces, you bufads!"

Bufad started selling its wood-fired pizzas and specialty pies about six years ago. Since then, owners Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello have created something of a 13th Street empire, including Cafe Lift and Prohibition Taproom. 

But according to PhillyMag, the Pasquarellos will be directing their efforts into their newest venture, a Mexican-Chinese restaurant that will open next to Union Transfer. 

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Emily Rolen
