April 06, 2019

Burlington County man, missing for months, found frozen to death on walk to Wawa

Juan Garcia, 58, and his friend Joseph Brockington both went missing in early November

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
The Wawa in Burlington County near Smithville Park where Juan Garcia was believed to have been headed last November. He was found frozen to death this week.

A Burlington County man, missing since he and a friend left for a walk to Wawa in early November, was found dead Thursday in a park in Eastampton Township.

Juan Garcia, 58, was found to have died from hypothermia by the Burlington County Medical Examiner, as was his friend Joseph Brockington, 56, who was found dead back in February, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Garcia and Brockington both lived in a group home, and regularly received permission to walk to a local Wawa unsupervised. They went for a walk to the Wawa on Nov. 1 and didn’t return.

Both deaths have been ruled accidental by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

"Sadly, our worst fears after locating Mr. Brockington have now been realized,” Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Thursday. “Our deepest sympathies go out to Mr. Garcia’s family and friends.”

