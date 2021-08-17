More News:

August 17, 2021

Burlington County woman indicted after allegedly misusing GoFundMe donations meant for husband's funeral, cremation

Patricia Clark, 49, of Pemberton is accused of using the money to cover her living expenses

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Burlington County woman GoFundMe Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Patricia Clark allegedly left her late husband in the morgue after raising money to pay for his funeral and cremation, prosecutors said.

A woman from Burlington County, New Jersey, is facing possible jail time after allegedly diverting money raised through a GoFundMe campaign to cover her living expenses, rather than to pay for her late husband's cremation and funeral.

A grand jury indicted Patricia Clark, 49, of Pemberton, on one count of theft by failure to make disposition, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

MORE: Man impersonating cop stopped two women in New Jersey, state police say

Family members contacted New Jersey State Police and reported that Clark's husband had remained in the morgue, even though money had been raised to cover his cremation and funeral expenses, prosecutors said.

Clark allegedly created the GoFundMe campaign after her husband passed away in April 2019. During a two-month period, the campaign raised $2,050 from 28 contributors, prosecutors said. The campaign's goal was to raise $3,000.

Woman Indicted after Money Raised Through GoFundMe Campaign for Husband’s Cremation and Funeral is Used for Living...

Posted by Burlington County Prosecutor's Office on Monday, August 16, 2021

"Please, if there is anybody out there that can make a donation to help with the expenses I would greatly appreciate it," stated the GoFundMe’s page. "His children would also appreciate it."

An arraignment will be held soon in Superior Court.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Philadelphia Fundraisers Donations Police Burlington County GoFundMe Crime Arrests Money Suspects Charges Indictments Pemberton

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Sponsored

Philly Shipyard is hiring full-time
Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

Music

Black Thought to school young rappers during master class at Carnegie Hall
Black Thought master class

Opinion

Apps track vital health stats for millions of people, but doctors aren't using the data
Health Tracking Apps

Education

Pennsylvania schools can receive free, in-classroom COVID-19 testing
PA Schools COVID testing

Food & Drink

Detox and retox at Sor Ynéz's yoga and vegan brunch event
Hatha Yoga at Sor Ynéz

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved