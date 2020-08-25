More News:

August 25, 2020

Cab driver found fatally stabbed in possible robbery in Juniata Park

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Robbery
Cab driver Philadelphia death Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a cab driver who was found dead 200 feet away from his crashed vehicle. The driver was found lying face down in the street with a three-inch stab wound to his neck near the 4400 block of I Street in Juniata Park around 12:30 a.m.

A cab driver who was found dead 200 feet away from his crashed vehicle on Tuesday may have been the victim of an attempted robbery, police said.

The driver was found lying face down in the street with a three-inch stab wound to his neck near the 4400 block of I Street in Juniata Park around 12:30 a.m., FOX29 reported. Officials believe the man, who was driving an unmarked Toyota Camry with limousine license plates, was stabbed, crashed the car, and then attempted to leave the scene.

MORE: Most New Jersey school districts pursuing hybrid instruction model

The vehicle had crashed into a parked vehicle and its airbags had deployed. Large amounts of blood and money was found in and outside of the car, police said.

“There’s a blood trail from that cab that leads about 200 feet south on I street in 4400 block and that’s where we found the victim at the end of the blood trail laying face down on the highway,” Police Chief Scott Small said to CBS3. “That’s where he was pronounced dead.”

Police are investigating the incident as a robbery. A witness told police they saw several men getting out of the backseat of the car after it crashed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Robbery Philadelphia Cab Drivers Juniata Park

Listed by

