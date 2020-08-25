Cab driver found fatally stabbed in possible robbery in Juniata Park

The vehicle had crashed into a parked vehicle and its airbags had deployed. Large amounts of blood and money was found in and outside of the car, police said.

“There’s a blood trail from that cab that leads about 200 feet south on I street in 4400 block and that’s where we found the victim at the end of the blood trail laying face down on the highway,” Police Chief Scott Small said to CBS3. “That’s where he was pronounced dead.”

Police are investigating the incident as a robbery. A witness told police they saw several men getting out of the backseat of the car after it crashed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.