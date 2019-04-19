More News:

April 19, 2019

Camden County officers recognized for life-saving heroism

They rescued four men from a fiery collision on I-676

By PhillyVoice staff
Police Heroes
Camden County Police Rescue 2 Source/Camden County Police Department

In this body cam footage provided by the Camden County Police Department, officers work at the scene of a fiery vehicle crash to rescue four men.

Four Camden County police officers were recognized Friday morning for life-saving heroism in the line of duty.

The Neighborhood Response Team officers – Vaughn Edwards, Joseph Mair, Brian McCline and Vincent Russomanno – were named "Officers of the Week" for their efforts to save four men involved in a two-vehicle collision overnight April 7.

About 2:30 a.m. on April 7, Mair was on patrol in the area of 7th and Sycamore streets in Camden when he heard the sound of a car crash and then saw flames coming from I-676 nearby, according to police. Quickly relaying the crash information on the radio for other officers, he drove onto the interstate as the first officer on the scene. He quickly saw that a collision ad left two vehicles side-by-side badly damaged and on fire, with two adult males trapped inside each vehicle.

MORE NEWS: Aston Township shuts down spring carnival after large fight

Edwards, McCline and Russomanno soon arrived at the scene, along with Delaware River Port Authority Police Department Officer Franklin Flash and several civilian motorists who had stopped to help, police said. Together they worked to free the victims from the vehicles, shattering windows and the windshield on one of the vehicles. Two men were rescued from that vehicle moments before it became engulfed in flames. Both victims suffered extensive burns and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The officers also helped free two men from a burning SUV in the crash by forcing open a door and ensuring their escape, according to police.

“The quick actions taken by Officers Edwards, Mair, McCline and Russomanno ensured that all four victims survived this crash,” said Lt. John Martinez.

The department is looking to identify and thank the civilians who stopped to help at the scene.

Edwards joined the Camden County Police Department in 2015, with Mair and McCline joining in 2016 and Russomanno in 2017.

The department regularly honors officers who embody its motto: “Service Before Self.”

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Police Heroes Camden County Car Accidents Camden County Police Department s

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five star review: Ben Simmons responds with brilliant Game 3 performance against Brooklyn
Ben-Simmons-_041919_usat

Children's Health

Parents, dental hygiene should begin at the first tooth
Tooth Brushing Toddler 04162019

Vaping

U.S. Customs officers seize more than 1,000 fake Juul pods in Philly
Fake Juul pods

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2019 win-loss predictions
041819CarsonWentz

Restaurants

Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business
Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business

Alternative Medicine

Does CBD work? Science isn't sure, but Philly-area residents say it's helping them
Carroll - Judy Beck, CBD User

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved