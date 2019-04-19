More News:

April 19, 2019

Aston Township shuts down spring carnival after large fight

By Michael Tanenbaum
The Aston Township Fire Department has shut down the town's annual spring carnival after a large fight Thursday night resulted in several arrests.

The Delaware County carnival, located on the fire department grounds on Dutton Mill Road, erupted in chaos around 9:30 p.m., Aston Township police said.

There were initial rumors that gunshots were fired, but authorities said no firearms were involved in the fight.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a disagreement between two rival groups from out of town.

Aston Township Fire Department president Sean Joyce released a statement late Thursday announced the decision to close the carnival.

Police did not immediately identify those people who were taken into custody. 

Michael Tanenbaum
