Aston Township shuts down spring carnival after large fight

April 19, 2019
The Aston Township Fire Department has shut down the town's annual spring carnival after a large fight Thursday night resulted in several arrests.
The Delaware County carnival, located on the fire department grounds on Dutton Mill Road, erupted in chaos around 9:30 p.m., Aston Township police said.
There were initial rumors that gunshots were fired, but authorities said no firearms were involved in the fight.
Investigators said the incident stemmed from a disagreement between two rival groups from out of town.
Aston Township Fire Department president Sean Joyce released a statement late Thursday announced the decision to close the carnival.
Police did not immediately identify those people who were taken into custody.