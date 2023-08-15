More News:

Woman threw skee ball, struck child's head at Cape May arcade, police say

Investigators say the incident happened after the woman was involved in an argument. Authorities are seeking help to identify her

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Cape May police are investigating after a woman was shown on video throwing a skee ball that struck a child in the back of the head at an arcade.

Police shared a video of the incident on Facebook on Monday, saying the woman appeared to throw the ball after a disagreement with another person at the arcade.

Authorities did not immediately name the arcade where the incident happened or say when it took place. A detective with the Cape May Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that more information would be released in the near future.

In the video, the woman is first seen speaking with a child for about a minute before the two of them go up to a Lane Master skee-ball machine. The woman then swipes her arcade card to start the game.

She picks up a skee ball and quickly flings it out of the area of the game, apparently striking the back of a child's head around the 1-minute mark of the video. The child was standing with a man. 

After another woman returned the skee ball to the woman who had thrown it, the man who was standing with the child appeared to exchange words with the woman who threw the ball. Police didn't say whether the child was injured.

The woman then leaves the area, and the man appears to shout at her.

Authorities also shared a still image of the woman as she stood among a group of people.

On social media, some users who watched the video say the toss was intentionally meant to strike the child, while others have called it a simple mistake.

Cape May police are requesting anyone with information about the incident or the people involved call detectives at (609) 884-9507.

