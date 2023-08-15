More News:

August 15, 2023

Police search for suspects after 19-year-old is killed in Cobbs Creek shooting

The man was gunned down in the passenger seat of a car that was driving down Sansom Street, police said

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Cobbs Creek shooting THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia on Monday night. A 19-year-old man was killed.

Police investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday night have recovered a weapon, but are still searching for a pair of shooters. 

Police said a blue sedan was making its way down the 5500 block of Sansom Street in Cobbs Creek around 8 p.m. when it was targeted by the shooters, causing it to crash into an empty school bus, according to initial news reports

A 19-year-old man that was riding in the passenger seat was shot multiple times in the head and pronounced dead on the scene. There was no word on the status or whereabouts of the driver.

Police reportedly are on the hunt for two suspects, who authorities believe may have used a shotgun and a handgun to fire at the car. One of those weapons was recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning. PhillyVoice reached out to police for comment and will update this story with any new details that emerge.

