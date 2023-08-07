More News:

August 07, 2023

Shooting at East Oak Lane playground injures 5 teenagers

Philadelphia police recovered 18 shell casings from Sturgis Playground. No arrests have been made

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
East Oak Lane mass shooting THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

A shooting at Sturgis Playground in East Oak Lane on Sunday night left five people with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not made any arrests.

Five teenagers were injured late Sunday night when shots rang out in an East Oak Lane playground.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., an unidentified person opened fire at the teenagers in Sturgis Playground in the North Philadelphia neighborhood, police said. 

Police officers arrived at the intersection of West 65th Avenue and Second Street to find four teenagers – a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys – with non-life threatening injuries, according to a report from NBC10. Police also said they recovered 18 shell casings that were scattered across a large area of the playground. 

An 18-year-old man reportedly showed up at a nearby hospital with what authorities believe were injuries stemming from the Sturgis Playground shooting. That person's wounds were also non-life threatening.

Police are still investigating who carried out the shooting and exactly how it unfolded. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that there was more than one shooter at the playground, or that a lone shooter may have chased the victims. There were no arrests made as of Monday morning.

The East Oak Lane playground incident wasn't the only shooting involving teenagers in the city on Sunday night. In a separate incident, a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia following a tense exchange at a nearby Wawa earlier in the evening. Police are looking for a 17-year-old who they said pulled the trigger after carjacking a vehicle and chasing after the victim, according to 6ABC

