Separate shootings leave two dead, another person injured overnight in Philly

Two separate shootings in Philadelphia killed two people and injured another Monday night, and early Tuesday morning, police say.

The first incident occurred around 11 p.m. at a gas station in North Philadelphia on Front and Hunting Park streets. A group of 15 people stood in the parking lot when a white car started shooting. A 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were hit and taken to the hospital. The 35-year-old died shortly after. The 21-year-old is in stable condition, 6ABC reported.