July 18, 2023

Separate shootings leave two dead, another person injured overnight in Philly

A person in a white sedan began firing at a Front and Hunting Park streets gas station around 11 p.m. In the second incident, a 56-year-old man's body was found in the backseat of a minivan in Strawberry Mansion with gunshot wounds, police say

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Two deadly shootings Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Two shootings late Monday night and early Tuesday morning left two people dead and a third injured in Philadelphia. Around 11 p.m. Monday, a white sedan began firing at a gas station in North Philadelphia, killing a 35-year-old man and injuring a 21-year-old man. After midnight Tuesday morning, police responded to a 56-year-old man shot in a Honda minivan in Strawberry Mansion. He died at 12:52 a.m.

Two separate shootings in Philadelphia killed two people and injured another Monday night, and early Tuesday morning, police say.

The first incident occurred around 11 p.m. at a gas station in North Philadelphia on Front and Hunting Park streets. A group of 15 people stood in the parking lot when a white car started shooting. A 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were hit and taken to the hospital. The 35-year-old died shortly after. The 21-year-old is in stable condition, 6ABC reported

Philadelphia police said there is surveillance video of the shooting that will be used as a part of the investigation.

Early Tuesday morning, police responded to a call of a person shot inside a minivan on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.  

When officers arrived, a 56-year-old man was lying in the backseat of the Honda vehicle, suffering from gunshots to his head and torso. He died at 12:52 a.m. The sliding doors to the minivan were open, and there were five shell casings on the floor, Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to FOX29

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

There have been at least 232 homicides in Philadelphia this year, data from the police shows. That is a 22% decrease from this time last year. Since the start of 2020, there have been at least 1,809 homicides in Philly, data shows. 

As of July 16, there have been 784 non-fatal shootings and 203 fatal shootings in the city, statistics from the City Controller's office show. 

Investigations

Freight train derails in Whitemarsh Township prompting precautionary evacuations
Trail Derailment Montgomery County

