Philadelphia police officer dies after medical emergency Friday night

A Philadelphia police officer died after an apparent medical emergency Friday night, authorities say.

The woman was found in her patrol car on the 1800 block of South Columbus Boulevard, unresponsive at 9:00 p.m. in the J Maxx and Home Goods parking lot before she was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, according to multiple media reports.

The medical emergency has not been revealed publicly at this time



The officer, who was not named, was working overtime, the Inquirer said.

"I can tell you that this officer has been, for quite some time, has been part of the PPD family for at least 24 years," Commisioner Danielle Outlaw said via 6ABC. "I have had the opportunity to connect with some family in the hospital and to briefly speak with her husband while there. But I've heard nothing but amazing things about her dedication and commitment to the police department."



The woman worked as a school officer in the third district. She was married to a Philadelphia police officer, FOX29 said.



