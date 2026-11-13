The Capital Grille is offering a Wagyu burger with fries and wine starting at $35

The Capital Grille is offering a steakhouse meal at a relatively modest price: an American Wagyu burger, fries and a glass of wine starting at $35.

The restaurant's Wagyu & Wine promotion runs through Sunday, Nov. 22, at participating locations, including Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Newtown and Cherry Hill. The offer is available only in the lounge, and prices vary by location.

Diners can choose from three burgers, each served with sea salt fries and a suggested wine pairing.

The Grille's Wagyu Cheeseburger comes with grilled onions, steak sauce and Vermont white cheddar, paired with Faust Cabernet Sauvignon. The Wagyu Blue Cheese and Black Truffle Burger features cabernet-braised red onions and is paired with Leviathan Red Blend.

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The blue cheese burger can also be paired with Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut champagne, a new addition to this year's promotion.

The third option, a Wagyu Mushroom and Swiss Burger, comes with sautéed shiitake and cremini mushrooms, Jarlsberg cheese and truffle aioli, paired with Flowers Pinot Noir.

Diners who want something different can replace the fries with Chips & Caviar, a caramelized onion and caviar dip served with housemade chips, for an additional $20.

More details and reservations are available through The Capital Grille.

The Capital Grille Wagyu & Wine

Dates: Through Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026

Locations: Participating Capital Grille restaurants in Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Newtown and Cherry Hill

Offer: Choice of three American Wagyu burgers, sea salt fries and a glass of wine or champagne

Price: Starting at $35; prices vary by location

Optional upgrade: Chips & Caviar for an additional $20

Seating: Lounge only

Information: The Capital Grille Wagyu & Wine

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