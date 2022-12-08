Carbon Copy brewery-winery to open this weekend in West Philadelphia

Philadelphians will soon have a new place to imbibe, as the city's first combined winery and brewery gets ready to welcome customers this weekend.

Carbon Copy opens its doors for a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. The brewpub, located at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia, will offer house-made beer, wine, wood-fired pizza and shareable small bites.

Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak took over the space last May, which was formerly home to Dock Street Brewery West, and put an updated spin on it through a bright new design and large windows that give a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process.



The owners bring a combined 20 years of knowledge and experience in beer and wine making, having worked for reputable breweries across the globe, including Tired Hands Brewing Company in Ardmore. After leaving Tired Hands in 2020, Boudwin and Wolak set off to create their own sustainably-minded, original brand, which became Carbon Copy.



“Our goal is to build a community around quality and consistent beer and wine while being an active member of our neighborhood,” Wolak said in a release. “With the space already having a rich history in the craft brewing scene, we are honored to continue the legacy at such a revered location in Philadelphia.”

Carbon Copy will provide full-service bar, high-top and table seating for 50 guests indoors, with additional seating outdoors during the warmer months. The taproom will feature 18 draft lines for beer, wine and craft cocktails. All beer will be made onsite, while the wines will be made at Carbon Copy's external winery in Kensington.

The brewpub's food menu, centered around the venue's wood-fired oven, will include pizza and shareable small plates. Carbon Copy's menu was created by Chef Bill Braun, previously the executive chef at Tired Hands Brewing Company and Levante Brewing Company, who will work alongside Chef Alyston Upshaw, also previously of Tired Hands as well as Philadelphia restaurants Helm and A Mano.





Carbon Copy has big shoes to fill in its West Philly firehouse space, as Dock Street was the first modern craft brewery in Philadelphia when it debuted in 1985. But Dock Street's co-owner Rosemarie Certo is sure the new occupants are up to the task.

"There will be a talented duo taking over Dock Street’s space," she wrote in a farewell letter in May. "They are young, ambitious, hardworking, and kind … We can’t wait for you to meet them and to welcome them to the community."



Dock Street moved into the firehouse in 2007. It also opened a new location on Washington Avenue in Point Breeze in 2019, and a Fishtown location on Front Street is planned for early 2023.



Carbon Copy will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be open on Mondays, bar only, from 4 to 10 p.m., and will be closed on Tuesdays. The brewpub is walk-in only and not currently accepting reservations.