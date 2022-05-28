More Culture:

May 28, 2022

Carbon Copy brewery-winery will take over Dock Street's West Philly firehouse space

The owners hope to have their business open by Labor Day. In addition to the bar, there will be a full menu of pub fare, much of which will be prepared in a wood-fired pizza oven.

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Breweries
Carbon Copy Beer Wine StreetView/Google

Carbon Copy, a brewery and winery, will move into the former Baltimore Avenue fire station which has housed the Dock Street Brewing Co.'s West Philly location for 15 years.

A new destination for local beer and wine will take over the former Baltimore Avenue fire station which has housed the Dock Street Brewing Co.'s West Philadelphia location for 15 years.

As Dock Street's bartenders serve their last round of drinks this weekend, the minds behind Carbon Copy – a Philadelphia brewery and winery – are getting ready to move in at 701 S. 50th St.

Kyle Wolak and Brendon Boudwin started the company in 2020 after they left Tired Hands Brewing Co. in Ardmore, a release says. Together, they have two decades of experience in the food service and craft brewing industries.

Carbon Copy's beers will be made in house at the old fire station while their wines will be fermented at a Philadelphia warehouse in a different neighborhood.

The menu will feature traditional pub fare, much of which will be cooked in a wood-fired pizza oven.

Wolak and Boudwin hope to have their brewery, bar and restaurant up and running by Labor Day, the Inquirer reports.

“Our goal is to build a community around quality and consistent beer and wine while being an active member of our neighborhood,” Wolak said.

Carbon Copy's name is a tongue-in-cheek reminder for the owners to follow their own path and a reference to their environmental efforts, which include a plan to purchase carbon offsets as the company grows.

Wolak and Boudwin have big shoes to fill on Baltimore Avenue, as Dock Street was the first modern craft brewery in Philadelphia when it was founded in 1985. But Dock Street's co-owner Rosemarie Certo is sure the new occupants are up to the task.

"There will be a talented duo taking over Dock Street’s space," she said "They are young, ambitious, hardworking, and kind… We can’t wait for you to meet them and to welcome them to the community."

Dock Street moved into the firehouse in 2007. It also opened a new location on Washington Avenue in Point Breeze in 2019, which will remain in business.

To commemorate the company's 15 years at the firehouse, Dock Street has launched a limited edition line of t-shirts, tank tops and sweatshirts with an image of the building. They're available for purchase online.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Breweries West Philadelphia Restaurants Dock Street Brewing Company Openings Wineries Wine Craft Beer Alcohol

Videos

Featured

Limited - Seltzerland In-article Image1

‘Seltzerland’ will turn the Navy Yard into a hard seltzer paradise
Limited - Happy Valley

Take a craft beverage tour in Happy Valley, PA

Just In

Must Read

Business

Four Starbucks stores in Philly vote to unionize as part of nationwide movement
Starbucks Unionization

Sponsored

High-tech training for careers that pay
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

Adult Health

Why it's important to disclose marijuana use prior to surgery
Marijuana use sedation

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Post draft edition
052722NickSirianni

Opinion

'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson rejects fan requests for school shooting episode
Abbott Elementary Uvalde

Food & Drink

Cocktails for a Cause fundraiser to benefit LGBTQ organizations for Pride Month
FCM Cocktails for a Cause

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved