Carson Wentz says return to Linc will 'make for a good storyline'

Carson Wentz has an idea of what's coming when the newly-named Washington Commanders visit Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 14.

"I know that'll be a big game. A lot of emotions," Wentz told NFL Network (via NFL.com) during Thursday night's schedule release. "I'm sure fans will eat that one up and it'll be fun — make for a good storyline.

"But at the end of the day, it's going to be just another ballgame. It's going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes. So I'm excited for it, but at the same time, I'm trying not to get too excited for that one, because, again, it's just football. Can't press. Can't do too much."



Wentz is on his third team in as many seasons. 'Pressing' and 'doing too much' are some of the reasons why, along with a list of reported or, in Colts' owner Jim Irsay's case, publicly stated attitude issues.

The 2022 schedule has shaped up to be a Carson Wentz "revenge" tour of sorts, but for which side all comes down to who you ask.

After he and former coach Doug Pederson were both ousted from Philly after a dismal 2020 season, the Commanders will face a Pederson-led Jacksonville — the club that sparked Wentz's exile from Indy after they pummeled the Colts in Week 18 and caused them to miss the playoffs — in Week 1.

He'll face the Eagles for the first time in Washington Week 3 on Sept. 25, the Colts Week 8 on Oct. 30, and then finally the Birds at the Linc Week 10 on Nov. 14.

"I mean I'm going to do everything I can just like I always have, you know, and not try and force anything or push the issue or do anything outside of what I can do and what I can control," Wentz said. "And go out and try and play good football. Be accurate, be consistent, be the same guy, be a leader. I think we have a pretty young squad -- trying to be a veteran voice and a leader in that way -- and just go do my job. We have a lot of playmakers out here, and I'm excited to see how this offense kind of takes shape and what we can do."



Uh huh...

HERE'S A LINK to a video montage of Wentz not trying to force anything. (I can't embed it here because the NFL's YouTube policy is stupid.)

See?

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports