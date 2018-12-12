More Sports:

December 12, 2018

Carson Wentz has a back injury, report says he's out Sunday vs. Rams

By Jimmy Kempski
Yes, the 2018 season can get worse.

The list of Philadelphia Eagles injuries continues to grow, as Doug Pederson announced on Wednesday that Carson Wentz has a back injury, and won't practice Wednesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wentz is not expected to play on Sunday, and he may be shut down for the year.

"Carson has a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness, so we're going to rest him today, continue to evaluate him and make sure he's good," Pederson said.

Wentz has appeared on the injury report six other times this season.

  1. Week 1: Knee, limited practice participant all week
  2. Week 2: Knee, limited practice participant all week
  3. Week 3: Knee, full practice participant all week
  4. Week 6: "Not Injury Related -- Rest," limited participant the first practice of the week.
  5. Week 7: Back, limited participant the first practice of the week.
  6. Week 8: Back, limited participant the first practice of the week.

So as you can see, Wentz's back issue is nothing new. Pederson was asked when Wentz started complaining about symptoms. He danced around the question. 

"We've monitored him since he tore his knee, since he damaged his knee," he said. "We've been on him, and monitoring him. Every player is going to play with a nagging injury from time to time. That's just the way it works in this business, and the quarterback is no exception, obviously, so we've monitored it and stayed on top of it, and we've had great communication with him."

Nick Foles is expected to start on Sunday, obviously, if indeed Wentz can't go.

The 2018 season has not been kind to the Eagles.

Carson Wentz has a back injury, report says he's out Sunday vs. Rams
