Casey honors Independence Blue Cross Foundation president

Lorina Marshall-Blake, the president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, was honored Feb. 25 by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey for her dedication to creating innovative solutions to the nation’s most pressing issues and for her work in inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Marshall-Blake was one of five African-American Pennsylvanians recognized at Casey’s annual Black History Month celebration in Washington, D.C. The honorees included Joan Myers Brown, Sulaiman Rahman, Rakia Reynolds and Omar Woodward.

Marshall-Blake leads strategic, programmatic, and operational efforts to fulfill the Foundation’s mission to lead sustainable solutions that improve the health and wellness of the community. Under her leadership, the Independence Blue Cross Foundation has grown into a nearly $100 million philanthropic venture since it was founded in 2011.

Marshall-Blake has long advocated and championed women, families, health equity, access to education, and nursing. She has served on more than 30 professional and civic organizations, including the United Negro College Fund and the Urban Affairs Coalition.