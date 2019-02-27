More Health:

February 27, 2019

Casey honors Independence Blue Cross Foundation president

Lorina Marshall-Blake, four others recognized for community service

By PhillyVoice staff
Nonprofits IBX
02272019_blake_casey Source/Independence Blue Cross Foundation

Independence Blue Cross Foundation president Lorina Marshall-Blake, second from left, was honored by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, third from left. Also recognized were Omar Woodward, far left, and Rakia Reynolds, third from right, Joan Myers Brown, second from right, and Sulaiman Rahman, far right.

Lorina Marshall-Blake, the president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, was honored Feb. 25 by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey for her dedication to creating innovative solutions to the nation’s most pressing issues and for her work in inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Marshall-Blake was one of five African-American Pennsylvanians recognized at Casey’s annual Black History Month celebration in Washington, D.C. The honorees included Joan Myers Brown, Sulaiman Rahman, Rakia Reynolds and Omar Woodward.

Marshall-Blake leads strategic, programmatic, and operational efforts to fulfill the Foundation’s mission to lead sustainable solutions that improve the health and wellness of the community. Under her leadership, the Independence Blue Cross Foundation has grown into a nearly $100 million philanthropic venture since it was founded in 2011.

Marshall-Blake has long advocated and championed women, families, health equity, access to education, and nursing. She has served on more than 30 professional and civic organizations, including the United Negro College Fund and the Urban Affairs Coalition.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Nonprofits IBX Philadelphia Community Service Bob Casey

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Examining the Eagles' quarterback situation beyond Carson Wentz, after Nick Foles' exit
022719NateSudfeld

Neighborhoods

West Philly's hobbit-door creator fell ill — and then her neighbors stepped in to help
225PeterStathisWestPhillyDoors

Lawsuits

Herb Lipson's widow suing PhillyMag, estate for $1.6 million
02262019_Philadelphia_magazine_PM

Eagles

The best (and worst) NFL Combine workouts by current Eagles players
022719CarsonWentz

Illness

2 Rutgers students diagnosed with bacterial meningitis
Carroll - Rutgers University-Camden

Parties

Spin offering perks to Bumble users in March
Carroll - SPiN Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved