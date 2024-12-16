More Culture:

December 16, 2024

More than 30 cats rescued from South Philly home are available for adoption at ACCT Philly

The felines have all passed medical evaluations, the shelter says, and they range in age from 7 months to about 8 years old.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Cats
cat rescue acct philly Provided Image/ACCT Philly

ACCT Philly rescued 33 cats, including the one pictured above, from a house in South Philadelphia. They are now available for adoption.

Dozens of cats are looking for homes at ACCT Philly after they were found living in a house in South Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a call about a death at the residence last week and found more than 30 cats living there. Due to the "unexpected and overwhelming situation," according to ACCT Philly, the fire department quickly incited the help of the local shelter.

MORE: Christmas Village vendors: Kylie's Canine Treats has been selling hypoallergenic pet snacks since the market's first year

On Thursday, ACCT Philly's animal protection officers went to the house to secure and transport the felines. They were initially able to catch 27 cats, and set up traps that were able to catch six more in the following days, shelter spokesperson Mikayla Allen said Monday. 

The 33 cats that were found in the home have since received medical evaluations. They were all "pretty healthy looking with little to no injuries," Allen said. Their ages range from 7 months to about 8 years old, but most of them are between 1 and 2 years old. 

kitten south philly acctProvided Image/ACCT Philly

More than 30 cats are available for adoption at ACCT Philly after they were found by the fire department in a residence in South Philadelphia.


All of the cats are now available for adoption at ACCT Philly, located at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave. in North Philadelphia. Information about each of the kitties can be found online on the shelter's "available cats" page. The cats rescued from the South Philly home have numbers next to their names on the site. 

