CBS3 anchor Rahel Solomon joining CNBC in New York

Rahel Solomon is leaving CBS3 after 3 1/2 with the station to join CNBC.

The West Philly native started with CBS3 in September 2015 as a general assignment reporter. She's been co-anchor with Jim Donovan on the A.M. newscast "Eyewitness News This Morning" and "Eyewitness News at Noon."

MORE NEWS: Skeletal remains discovered beneath Center City overpass

Solomon will move to business reporting at the New York-based network in late March, according to her announcements on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday. Her last day at CBS3 will be Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Before returning to her hometown, Solomon worked at KCNBC in Denver, where she covered the trial of Aurora movie theater shooter James Holmes and the 2014 floods in Colorado. In 2015, she was named the Colorado Association of Black Journalists' broadcast journalist of the year. She also worked as production assistant in Philadelphia at WCAU-TV.

In addition to West Philly, Solomon was raised in Delaware County and attended Archbishop Prendergast High School in Upper Darby.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.