Police identify man killed in Center City shooting in which 21 shots were fired

Police are searching for a metallic blue pickup truck that may have be connected to a fatal shooting in Center City early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Walnut Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. and found Kashian Lewis, 26, unconscious with bullet wounds to the chest, torso and legs, FOX29 reported. He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m.

MORE NEWS: 10 juveniles arrested after woman was pushed onto SEPTA subway tracks

Investigators say the shooting happened on Juniper and Chancellor streets, around the corner from where Lewis was found. Police recovered 21 spent shell casings and a gun at the scene.

Surveillance footage shows the pickup truck heading southbound on Juniper Street toward Locust Street shortly after the shooting, Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. Lewis was found with a large amount of cash on his body.

The shooting remains under investigation.