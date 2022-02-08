More News:

February 08, 2022

Police identify man killed in Center City shooting in which 21 shots were fired

Kashian Lewis was found with bullet wounds to his chest, torso and legs on the 1300 block of Walnut Street

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Center City shooting Kat Wilcox/Pexels

Kashion Lewis, 26, was fatally shot in Center City at Juniper and Chancellor streets early Tuesday morning, police said. Investigators found 21 spent shell casings at the scene.

Police are searching for a metallic blue pickup truck that may have be connected to a fatal shooting in Center City early Tuesday morning. 

Police responded to the 1300 block of Walnut Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. and found Kashian Lewis, 26, unconscious with bullet wounds to the chest, torso and legs, FOX29 reported. He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m.

MORE NEWS: 10 juveniles arrested after woman was pushed onto SEPTA subway tracks

Investigators say the shooting happened on Juniper and Chancellor streets, around the corner from where Lewis was found. Police recovered 21 spent shell casings and a gun at the scene.

Surveillance footage shows the pickup truck heading southbound on Juniper Street toward Locust Street shortly after the shooting, Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. Lewis was found with a large amount of cash on his body. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Center City Police Crime Walnut Street Philadelphia Gun Violence

Videos

Featured

Limited - The View at Old City 1

Luxury Old City apartment community offering 1 ½ months of free rent
Limited - Four Seasons Philadelphia Lobby

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is hiring and hosting weekly career fair events

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 2.0
020322TerrellEdmunds

Sponsored

Safety reminder: Move over for roadway workers and first responders
Purchased - Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs

Government

New Jersey dropping school mask mandate as omicron surge relents
New Jersey masks

Adult Health

Trying to lose weight? Getting more sleep may help
Healthy Sleep Habits

TV

Penn, Villanova students to compete in 'Jeopardy! National College Championship'
Jeopardy National College Championship

Food and Drink

‘Mom Mom’s Soul Food’ pop-up returns for Black History Month to benefit West Philly charity
The Dutch Pop Up Shop

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved